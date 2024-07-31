MetFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.98 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One MetFi token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $57.98 million and approximately $489,730.78 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.53857088 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $330,872.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

