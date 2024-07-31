Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.59. 711,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEOH

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.