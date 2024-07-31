Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,536.94

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,536.94 and last traded at $1,520.00, with a volume of 2433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,509.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,413.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,322.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

