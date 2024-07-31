Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up to $102.56

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.56, but opened at $109.85. Micron Technology shares last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 3,778,402 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,730 shares of company stock worth $22,485,299. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.