MicroStrategy (MSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.8 %

MSTR stock opened at $1,604.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,535.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,269.99. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $307.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.41 and a beta of 3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 8th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.67.

View Our Latest Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.