Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 310.32% from the stock’s current price.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

MNMD opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

