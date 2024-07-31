Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.72

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 155721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

