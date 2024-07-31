Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.72

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 155721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 5.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
