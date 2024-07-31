Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Hold Rating from Westpark Capital

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23, a PEG ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after acquiring an additional 538,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.