Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.22.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.38. 1,892,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

