Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $781.85 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $891.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at $613,001,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,209 shares of company stock worth $69,015,793 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

