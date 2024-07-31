Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $341.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.38), with a volume of 69010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.27).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £971.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby purchased 3,062 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.60 ($12,997.94). 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

