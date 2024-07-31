Morgan Stanley Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $178.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,759,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,662,949. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.