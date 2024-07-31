Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $21.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSDL. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

