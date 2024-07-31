Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $271,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,285,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,120,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. 1,439,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.