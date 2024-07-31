Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

ROL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

