Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.75. The company had a trading volume of 560,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,944. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

