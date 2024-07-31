Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 14,542 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $308,701,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 4,757,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

