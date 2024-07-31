Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.44. 3,296,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,263. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

