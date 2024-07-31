Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $293,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,935,309. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,116. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

