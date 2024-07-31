Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Mplx has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Mplx to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

