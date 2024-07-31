Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $45.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

