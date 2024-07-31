Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.33.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.96. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

