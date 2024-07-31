Myers Industries (MYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

