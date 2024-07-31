MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 350,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 138,608 shares.The stock last traded at $143.56 and had previously closed at $139.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.68.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 578.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,287,000 after acquiring an additional 831,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,452,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,659,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,800,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

