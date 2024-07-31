Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 598,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,188,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.