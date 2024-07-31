Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,866 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $127,229.26.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $540,007.71.

Natera Trading Up 4.7 %

NTRA traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,335. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $117.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.