National Bank Financial Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) to Strong Sell

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.11.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSZ

Fiera Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

FSZ opened at C$8.21 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of C$709.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$168.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.76%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.