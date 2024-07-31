National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.88.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.60. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.