National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

National Bank stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 294,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other National Bank news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laney George 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

