National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-$6.25 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

NFG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

