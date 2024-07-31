NCR Voyix (VYX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect NCR Voyix to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.00 million. On average, analysts expect NCR Voyix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VYX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 70,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,183. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

