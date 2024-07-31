NCS Multistage (NCSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.