Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Neogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 2,552,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,704.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

