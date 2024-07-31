Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.80 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $504.32 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,381.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.89 or 0.00643086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00107617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00033497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00240418 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00077367 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,355,954,709 coins and its circulating supply is 44,657,574,333 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

