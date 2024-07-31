Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.