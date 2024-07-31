Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.