New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFCZ opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

