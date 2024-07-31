Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Nomad Foods has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Up 3.5 %

NOMD stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 494,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,443. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.