Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Nomad Foods has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
Nomad Foods Stock Up 3.5 %
NOMD stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 494,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,443. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
