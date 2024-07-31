Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

