Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($21.00) EPS for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 202.97% and a negative return on equity of 316.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
