Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $524.80

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 524.80 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 524.80 ($6.75), with a volume of 105739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.66).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £925.85 million, a P/E ratio of 407.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 480.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oakley Capital Investments

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($132,750.19). In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £37,392 ($48,098.79). Also, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 20,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($132,750.19). Company insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

