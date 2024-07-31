ODP (ODP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. ODP has set its FY24 guidance at $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ODP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ODP opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. ODP has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

