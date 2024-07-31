Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.03.

ONC stock opened at C$1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of C$107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

