OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.90

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 122697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

