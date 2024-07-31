ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

NYSE OKE opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

