Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.4%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.14 and last traded at $138.52. Approximately 691,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,442,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.01.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $373.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,927,500 shares of company stock worth $274,394,924. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 58,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

