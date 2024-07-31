O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $11.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $11.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.19 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,140.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,026.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,050.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.