ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.98

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.98 and last traded at $119.95, with a volume of 837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. Research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 10.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 44.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

