Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.