Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.