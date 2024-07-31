PaLM AI (PALM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $604,941.57

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 39% higher against the dollar. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $44.61 million and $604,941.57 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.62047991 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $615,531.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

