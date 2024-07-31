Pampa Energía (PAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Pampa Energía to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energía to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAM shares. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

