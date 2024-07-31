Pampa Energía (PAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Pampa Energía to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energía to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pampa Energía Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE PAM traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.
